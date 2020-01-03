Trump Defends The USA, Liberals Outraged

On today’s show we discuss the United States killing top Iranian General and terrorist Qasem Soleimani in response to the Iranian government-led assault on the US embassy in Baghdad and the liberal outrage over it. Plus, another Democratic candidate drops out of the race.

Iranian General Qasem Soleimani oversaw the funding of terrorism around the world, and now he’s dead. He was killed in a US drone strike at the Baghdad airport after plotting more attacks on American interests and troops in the region.

The response from liberals was not relief that the world’s biggest terrorist was dead, it was outrage and fear mongering. They also attacked President Trump, angry he would order the death of a man responsible for more than 600 American deaths and risk Iran plotting more American deaths. Democrats seem to think tolerating the killing of US soldiers will lead to fewer deaths of soldiers We explain and have all the reactions.

Lost in the news about the death of Soleimani was another death: the campaign of Julian Castro for president. He was always a non-factor, but his exit help ensure the party of “celebrate diversity” will have a wealthy white person as their nominee. We get into all of it.

