Julian Castro Drops Out Of 2020 Race

Democratic presidential hopeful former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro speaks during a town hall devoted to LGBTQ issues hosted by CNN and the Human rights Campaign Foundation at The Novo in Los Angeles on Oct. 10, 2019. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro dropped out of the 2020 presidential race Thursday.

Castro is a former U.S. secretary of housing and urban development and was the only Latino presidential candidate. (RELATED: Maddow Calls Castro ‘The Only Latino’ On The Stage)

“I’m so proud of the campaign we’ve run together,” Castro said in a video his campaign released. “We’ve shaped the conversation on so many important issues in this race, stood up for the most vulnerable people, and given a voice to those who are often forgotten.” (RELATED: ‘One Of My Political Heroes’: Julian Castro Celebrates Anti-Illegal Immigrant Activist)

WATCH:

“But with only a month until the Iowa caucuses, and given the circumstances of this campaign season, I have determined that it simply isn’t our time,” Castro added. “So today it’s with a heavy heart and with profound gratitude that I will suspend my campaign for president. To all who have been inspired by our campaign, especially our young people, keep reaching for your dreams — and keep fighting for what you believe in. ¡Ganaremos un día!”

