Julian Castro Drops Out Of 2020 Race

Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro dropped out of the 2020 presidential race Thursday.

Castro is a former U.S. secretary of housing and urban development and was the only Latino presidential candidate. (RELATED: Maddow Calls Castro ‘The Only Latino’ On The Stage)

“I’m so proud of the campaign we’ve run together,” Castro said in a video his campaign released. “We’ve shaped the conversation on so many important issues in this race, stood up for the most vulnerable people, and given a voice to those who are often forgotten.” (RELATED: ‘One Of My Political Heroes’: Julian Castro Celebrates Anti-Illegal Immigrant Activist)

WATCH:

It’s with profound gratitude to all of our supporters that I suspend my campaign for president today. I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together. I’m going to keep fighting for an America where everyone counts—I hope you’ll join me in that fight. pic.twitter.com/jXQLJa3AdC — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 2, 2020

“But with only a month until the Iowa caucuses, and given the circumstances of this campaign season, I have determined that it simply isn’t our time,” Castro added. “So today it’s with a heavy heart and with profound gratitude that I will suspend my campaign for president. To all who have been inspired by our campaign, especially our young people, keep reaching for your dreams — and keep fighting for what you believe in. ¡Ganaremos un día!”

