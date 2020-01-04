Ohio State Star Chase Young Declares For The NFL Draft

Ohio State star Chase Young has declared for the NFL draft.

The defensive end phenom announced his decision on social media Friday after an incredible junior season for the Buckeyes. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can read his full statement below.

Well, I think everybody with a brain saw this coming. Young will likely be the second pick in the draft and head to the Redskins.

I wish the Lions could find a way to grab him at three or move up to two and get him. Young is the best defensive player I’ve seen in a long time.

The man is an absolute freak of nature on the football field.

It’s really a damn shame Young is going to end up on the Redskins. They’re one of the most dysfunctional teams in all of sports.

Hopefully, they don’t waste his talent because that’d be awful for fans everywhere.

Young is going to be a star in the NFL, and you can take that to the bank!