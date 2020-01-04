REPORT: Cowboys Still Haven’t Fired Jason Garrett, No Decision Expected This Weekend

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly still not made a decision on whether or not to fire head coach Jason Garrett.

According to Ian Rapoport early Saturday morning, no decision has been made on Garrett's future, and we likely won't be getting one this weekend.

You can watch his full comments below.

From @GMFB Weekend: The #Cowboys did not officially move on from coach Jason Garrett on Friday, and sounds like nothing is expected this weekend. Tune in Monday? pic.twitter.com/p2otr4afgN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 4, 2020

This situation is getting so bizarre. If the Cowboys want a new coach, they need to move fast. You can’t move slow. That’s a terrible idea.

Yet, Jerry Jones hasn’t canned Garrett or committed to him. We’re just sitting here in limbo, and nobody seems to have any idea what is going on.

Common sense would seem to dictate that the longer we go without hearing anything, the more likely it is Garrett is coaching Dallas in 2020.

As they say, no news is often good news.

Football fans are just going to have to stay tuned because this situation could implode at any moment. It just doesn’t make sense why Jones is taking his sweet time.

Either get a new coach or publicly let us know if Garrett is sticking around. At this point, this chaos is just out of control.

We’ll see what happens but this situation is just incredibly strange at this point.