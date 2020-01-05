Rep. Ratcliffe On Impeachment: Pelosi ‘Put A Gun To Her Own Head’

Republican Texas Rep. John Ratcliffe on Sunday blasted Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi for continuing to delay moving the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate.

On Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo,” Ratcliffe was asked why Pelosi was continuing to sit on the two articles of impeachment against President Trump, and why she has not yet sent them to the Senate. Ratcliffe responded saying Senate Democrats know they don’t have enough evidence to move forward with the two articles of impeachment and that Pelosi “put a gun to her own head and she’s looking for Mitch McConnell to give her a way out” adding, “he’s not going to do that.”

“Senator Schumer was already saying ‘we can’t have a Senate trial without more evidence and more testimony’ because he knew it was going to be dead on arrival over in the Senate and it will be and that’s why despite that professed urgency on December 18th to impeach right now with everything we need, it’s now been almost three weeks and she hasn’t taken any action. She’s let that progressive, socialist, Democratic mob walk her into a box canyon,” Ratcliffe said.

The House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump on December 18 after months of debate. The House voted on two separate articles of impeachment. The first vote was on the abuse of power article and the second was obstruction of Congress. No Republicans voted for the impeachment of the president. (RELATED: Trump On Pelosi: The ‘Most Overrated Person I Know’)

Despite Pelosi’s early reluctance to push for impeachment, 228 Democrats had voiced support for impeachment or an impeachment inquiry before the vote. Pelosi has said she believes Trump is “goading” Democrats to impeach him because he thinks it will help him fire up his base. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: We Asked Every GOP Senator About Impeachment. Seven Ruled It Out.)

However, Pelosi is holding on to the articles of impeachment until the Republican-led Senate agrees to hold a trial that both sides can agree on.