‘Iran Could Threaten Trump Hotels’: Ilhan Omar Warns Of War With Iran, Blasts Trump

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar warned that President Donald Trump could start a war with Iran if they attacked the hotels and properties owned by the Trump Organization.

“Trump needs to immediately divest from his businesses and comply with the emoluments clause,” said the Minnesota congresswoman in a tweet on Monday. “Iran could threaten Trump hotels *worldwide* and he could provoke war over the loss of revenue from skittish guests.” (RELATED: Senate Says Trump Administration Will Brief Them On Situation In Iran, Iraq)

She added, “His business interests should not be driving military decisions.”

Last week, Trump ordered an airstrike in Iraq that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. Since the attack, Iran has vowed to retaliate against the United States.

“God the almighty has promised to get his revenge, and God is the main avenger. Certainly actions will be taken,” Soleimani’s successor, Esmail Ghaani, said, according to the Associated Press.

Trump on Sunday warned Iran not to attack any “Americans, or American assets” claiming the U.S. has “targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture.”

“[Iran] will be hit very fast and very hard,” the president added.