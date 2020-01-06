Ivanka Thanks US Secret Service For Preventing ‘Major Parenting Fail’ On Air Force One

Ivanka Trump shared how truly grateful she was to a member of the United States Secret Service who helped prevent what she called a “major parenting fail” on Air Force One.

“Theo [Kushner] busted attempting a stealth exit from AF1 last night while I was distracted prying melted M&Ms out of my daughters hands,” the first daughter captioned a couple of photos on Instagram showing her son attempting to run out of AF1 and being stopped by one member of the Secret Service detail. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jan 6, 2020 at 1:14pm PST

“Thanks to the US Secret Service I narrowly avoided a major parenting fail,” she added. “Hat tip to the eagle eyed photographers who busted my boy in action!” (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

In the pictures, Ivanka’s youngest son appears to be making a run out the door of the airplane before the agent stopped and caught him. It is unclear in the shots if the stairs were completely in place in front of the door of the plane or were still sliding into place, therefore making the rescue of the first daughter’s son even greater.

President Donald Trump’s daughter has always been very open on her social media account about sharing real life moments with her family.

Most recently, she posted a sweet throwback shot of her with her two brothers, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. marking her “big brothers” birthday.

She captioned the post, “Happy Birthday to the best big brother! ‬‪I love you very much @DonaldJTrumpJr.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Dec 31, 2019 at 3:48pm PST

