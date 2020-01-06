Lady Gaga Opens Up About Suffering From A ‘Psychotic Break’

Lady Gaga got very candid about suffering from a “psychotic break” and revealed what she experienced, and the details are truly terrifying.

“My whole body started tingling and I started screaming,” the 33-year-old singer shared over the weekend during an interview with Oprah Winfrey at the former talk show host and WW’s “2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour,” per Yahoo.com in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

Lady Gaga discussing her “psychotic break” and whether she worried that fans would find out about it. #Oprahs2020VisionTour #LadyGaga pic.twitter.com/Az9hpyg17G — Jonathan Borge (@senorborge) January 4, 2020

“I was in a hospital,” she added. “It’s very difficult to describe what it feels like other than that you first start to tingle from head to toe and then you go numb,” per Harper’s Bazaar. “The brain goes, ‘That’s enough, I don’t want to think about this anymore. I don’t want to feel this anymore.'”(RELATED: Artist Goes After Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus With ‘We All Knew’ Posters Ahead Of Grammys)

Gaga continued, “Boom. You break from reality as you know it. I know this is controversial in a lot of ways, but medicine really helped me.”

Winfrey then asked if she was worried about fans and the public finding out about the break, but the “Born This Way” hitmaker made it clear that wasn’t her biggest concern.

“I was more scared about the psychotic break itself rather than people knowing about it,” Gaga explained. “When your brain flatlines like that, it’s something I would never, ever want to experience again.”

“At some point, I had to tell people,” she added. “I can’t live a lie, I’m an authentic person, and here I am, I’m perfectly imperfect, and we all are.”

Gaga continued, “We all have our things that we go through. I felt like, ‘Why shouldn’t I share this when I share all of myself with the world all the time?’ And I could maybe help people that have had psychotic breaks.”