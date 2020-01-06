Obi-Wan Kenobi Series For Disney+ Will Reportedly Feature A Young Luke Skywalker

Disney+ will have apparently have a young Luke Skywalker in its new Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

According to ComicBook.com, Patreon user @DanielRPK revealed a casting grid showing a young Luke Skywalker. (RELATED: Watch The Trailer For The ‘Star Wars’ Series ‘The Mandalorian’ On Disney+)

That means the timeline for the series is sometime between “Star Wars: A New Hope.” It’s not clear how many years before the original film it will take place.

This is very interesting. I have no idea how they’re going to fit in a young Skywalker because he never even met Obi-Wan until he was older.

What role is a young Skywalker going to have? I’m not sure I’m seeing it right now.

However, I have a lot of faith in Disney after “The Mandalorian.” If the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which will feature Ewan McGregor, is even a fraction as good, then we’re in for a very fun time.

There is no set release date for the upcoming series yet, but I can’t imagine it gets here before 2021. If they haven’t even started filming yet, then I see no way it gets here this year.

Stuff like this takes a ton of time to put together.

