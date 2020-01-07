World

US Armed Forces Base In Iraq Reportedly Under Attack From Iran

AL-ASSAD, Iraq: A picture released by the US Marines 22 June 2006 shows a seaman looking back at an Iraqi village after sweeping through it with Marines during a mounted combat patrol near Al Asad base, west of Baghdad, 15 June 2006. Four US marines have been killed in "enemy action" in Iraq's western province of Al-Anbar, the military announced today. The latest fatalities brought the US military death toll since the March 2003 invasion to 2,506 according to an AFP count based on Pentagon figures. AFP PHOTO/HO/USMC/LANCE CPL. JAMES B. HOKE (LANCE CPL. JAMES B. HOKE/AFP via Getty Images)

LANCE CPL. JAMES B. HOKE/AFP via Getty Images

Shelby Talcott Media Reporter
The Iraqi and United States Armed Forces’ Al-Asad air base in Iraq is reportedly under missile attack from Iran on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Jennifer Griffin, the national security correspondent for Fox News, tweeted Tuesday that a “senior US military source in Iraq” confirmed the attack.

“Under missile attack from Iran,” the source said according to Griffin’s tweet. “These are either cruise missiles or short range ballistic missiles. All over the country.”

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said that they are “aware of reports of attacks” on the facility, Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire tweeted. (RELATED: ‘Pardon The Skepticism’: Tucker Carlson Wonders Why Everyone Is Suddenly Trusting The Deep State On Iran)

“We are aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq,” Grisham said according to Lemire. “The President [Donald Trump] has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team.”

Iran reportedly launched multiple missiles at the air base, which currently has U.S. troops, according to the Daily Mail. It is unclear if there are any injuries or deaths.

This post is breaking and will be updated.