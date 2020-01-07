US Armed Forces Base In Iraq Reportedly Under Attack From Iran

The Iraqi and United States Armed Forces’ Al-Asad air base in Iraq is reportedly under missile attack from Iran on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.
Jennifer Griffin, the national security correspondent for Fox News, tweeted Tuesday that a “senior US military source in Iraq” confirmed the attack.
“Under missile attack from Iran,” the source said according to Griffin’s tweet. “These are either cruise missiles or short range ballistic missiles. All over the country.”
White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said that they are "aware of reports of attacks" on the facility, Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire tweeted.
“We are aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq,” Grisham said according to Lemire. “The President [Donald Trump] has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team.”
Iran reportedly launched multiple missiles at the air base, which currently has U.S. troops, according to the Daily Mail. It is unclear if there are any injuries or deaths.
