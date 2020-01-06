‘Pardon The Skepticism’: Tucker Carlson Wonders Why Everyone Is Suddenly Trusting The Deep State On Iran

Fox News host Tucker Carlson lamented how a significant percentage of the American public is willing to “uncritically” accept the word of those “pushing conflict with Iran” even though those same people were once considered “politically tainted and suspect” for their role in propagating the Russia hoax against President Donald Trump.

Speculation about a possible conflict with Iran has intensified since Trump ordered the drone strike that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani on Thursday.

During the opening monologue on Monday night’s edition of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” the Fox News host opined that leaders who “have a built-in bias for war” now have Americans accepting that “we’re on the brink of war” with Iran, a fact that is “considered an upgrade.”

“‘The risk of terror is increased by appeasement,'” Carlson said, quoting Mike Pompeo after playing clips from the secretary of state and Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham. “It’s a good line and it may be true. It probably is true. Of course, the risk of terror is also increased by bombing other people’s countries. That is also indisputably true.”

Tucker noted as “striking” that people are willing to accept the notion that Iran was “about to” strike U.S. cities with acts of sabotage.

“Just the other day, our intel agencies were considered politically tainted and suspect,” he said.

Certainly on this show they are, were, and will be for quite some time. These are the people who invented excuses to spy on the Trump campaign, purely because they didn’t like Donald Trump’s foreign policy views, and then pretended he was a Russian agent in order to keep him from governing. Remember that? Russiagate? Our friends in the intel community did that. And by the way, they also lied about Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction back in 2002, and by doing that they got us into an utterly pointless war that dramatically weakened our country. The people now pushing conflict with Iran did that.

The Fox News host contended that Americans “were denouncing these people as the deep state” only “20 minutes ago.” (RELATED: ‘They Are Liars, And They Don’t Care About You’: Tucker Warns Of ‘Reckless And Incompetent’ Proponents Of War With Iran)

“But now, for some reason, we do seem to trust them, implicitly and completely,” Carlson continued.

In fact, we believe whatever they tell us, no matter how outlandish. ‘Iran did 9-11!’ they’re telling us. Oh, ok. Didn’t know that. Fifteen of the nineteen hijackers were from Sunni Saudi Arabia. None were from Shia Iran. But if you say so, Mr. Unnamed CIA Official. Happy to send my kid to the Middle East a week after Christmas on the basis of your anonymous and unverified leak to the New York Times. You’ve earned my trust through years of lying to me. That appears to be our position now.

“Now maybe this will all turn out all right,” he concluded. “We’re certainly praying for it. We love this country. But in the meantime, pardon the skepticism.”