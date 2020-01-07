Meghan Markle Turns Heads In Chocolate Satin Skirt And Top Combo In London

Meghan Markle truly turned heads Tuesday when she stepped out in a striking chocolate satin skirt and top combo during an outing in London, England.

The Duchess of Sussex looked just as beautiful as ever in the long sleeve top and satin skirt that went down to her knees as she joined Prince Harry at the Canada House to thank the country for the warm hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada. (RELATED: Celebrate Prince William’s Birthday With Unforgettable Shots Of Kate Middleton [SLIDESHOW])

She completed the terrific winter look with loose hair, chocolate high heels, and a beige-colored trench coat.

In one snap, we see the former “Suits” actress and the Duke of Sussex pose for a picture with the High Commissioner for Canada in the United Kingdom, Janice Charette and the deputy High Commissioner, Sarah Fountain Smith, along with their staff. (RELATED: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Join Social Media With Handful Of Incredible Shots)

“Today, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Canada House in London to thank the High Commissioner Janice Charette and staff for the warm hospitality during their recent stay in Canada,” a post on the Sussex Royal Instagram page read, along with a video from the day.

“The Duke and Duchess have a strong connection to Canada. It’s a country The Duke of Sussex has visited many times over the years and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of The Royal Family. Thank you Canada!”