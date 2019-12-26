Meghan Markle’s Friend Shuts Down Rumors Royal’s Christmas Card Photo Was Altered

Meghan Markle’s friend, who took their family photo, shut down rumors that the royal family’s Christmas card photo was altered.

“So proud to have taken the Christmas photo for one of my best friends and her family,” actress Janina Gavankar tweeted, along with the original photo sent out by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, per the “Today” show in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Celebrate Prince William’s Birthday With Unforgettable Shots Of Kate Middleton [SLIDESHOW])

So proud to have taken the Christmas photo for one of my best friends and her family. Here’s the original that was sent out. pic.twitter.com/75aGNPR88X — janina gavankar (@Janina) December 25, 2019

“…and to The Mail, I see your campaign against my friend continues,” she added in a follow up tweet, naming the Daily Mail outlet. “Nice photoshop of my non-photoshopped image. Now may we all get back to the spirit of Christmas and not the spirit of maliciousness.” (RELATED: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Join Social Media With Handful Of Incredible Shots)

…and to The Mail, I see your campaign against my friend continues. Nice photoshop of my non-photoshopped image. Now may we all get back to the spirit of Christmas and not the spirit of maliciousness. — janina gavankar (@Janina) December 25, 2019

It comes in response to an article in the British outlet that claimed the black-and-white photo featuring the former “Suits” actress, Prince Harry and their son, Archie Harrison, had been altered.

To make their point, the Mail shared their own altered versions and said that Markle looked “weirdly in focus” compared to the rest of her family, claiming that the card had been “Photoshopped.”