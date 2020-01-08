Blake Griffin Gets Knee Surgery, No Timetable For Return To The Pistons

Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin might not be back on a basketball court for a long time.

According to Chris Haynes, the team announced Tuesday that the star forward had arthroscopic debridement of his left knee.

There is no timetable right now for when Griffin will be able to play again.

Detroit Pistons announced that forward Blake Griffin underwent a successful arthroscopic debridement of his left knee and says there is no timetable set for his return. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 7, 2020

This is obviously not great news for the Pistons. Griffin isn’t just an athletic freak of nature. He’s one of the best players on the Pistons.

The man is a star, and has been ever since he entered the league with the Clippers.

Given his athletic style of play, a knee surgery is a very big deal. His whole game is modeled on the fact he’s almost always the most athletic person on the floor.

Obviously, if you’re struggling with a knee issue, you’re going to be seriously hampered. That’s just a fact.

Hopefully, Griffin is able to make a full recovery and return to the court as good as ever. There’s no doubt at all he’s one of the most entertaining players in the NBA.

The man is a human highlight reel.