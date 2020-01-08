Pistons Forward Sekou Doumbouya Throws Down Monster Dunk Against The Cavaliers

Detroit Pistons forward Sekou Doumbouya threw down a monster dunk Tuesday during a win over the Cavaliers.

The young basketball star cut to the hoop, and he taught Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson a very valuable lesson about getting out of the way.

Doumbouya elevated and put the NBA veteran on a poster. Watch the incredible play below.

Sekou Doumbouya just put Tristan Thompson in a coffin pic.twitter.com/mmWfSKBpVv — ClutchPoints NBA (@ClutchPointsNBA) January 8, 2020

How many times do I need to say it? Either tackle the guy or get out of the way. What is wrong with these basketball players just begging to get posterized?

It’s almost like they enjoy being humiliated.

I might not have been an outstanding basketball player, but I never got dunked on. You know why? Because I got out of the way or gave the guy a hard foul.

I’d rather get a technical than get dunked on. Clearly, Thompson could learn a thing or two from me.

Either hammer the guy or just move out of their way. Whatever you do, don’t stand there and try to be a hero. That’s how you end up on a highlight reel.