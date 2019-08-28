Kobe King Throws Down Unreal Dunk

Wisconsin Badgers basketball player Kobe King recently threw down an unreal dunk.

The redshirt sophomore for the Badgers threw down a reverse in a video posted Tuesday by the team, and it’s downright absurd. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He didn’t just jump. He damn near floated through the air. Watch the incredible display of athleticism below.

Is that…? Yes, yes it is… Okay then, Kobe King! Going on a Tuesday#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/M4fNhOuY3M — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) August 28, 2019

How? How did he pull off that dunk? I mean, I know he’s athletic, but that dunk was on a whole different level.

That’s the kind of dunk only the most elite of elite athletes are capable of pulling off. Look at how much air was underneath him!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kobe King (@youngking_2323) on Jul 24, 2019 at 5:44pm PDT

If King is bringing this kind of athleticism into the season for Wisconsin, then we’re going to be just fine heading into the 2019 slate.

I honestly don’t even know how many players in America are capable of matching that kind of leaping ability or even being able to guard it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kobe King (@youngking_2323) on Jul 13, 2019 at 9:39pm PDT

Get ready, folks. It looks like Wisconsin is going to bring a kind of energy this basketball season that will be hard to top.

If King is out here throwing down dunks like the one above on a regular basis, then he’s going to be on ESPN’s top 10 nonstop.

Can’t wait to watch it unfold!