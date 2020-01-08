Porn Star Kendra Lust Encourages Women To Support Other Women During Twitter Exchange

Porn star Kendra Lust and I got into a brief Twitter exchange Tuesday, and she had an important message to share.

It all started out when I pointed out that Lust, who is one of the most famous porn stars to ever live, was a fan of UFC star Paige VanZant on Instagram. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Turns out porn legend @KendraLust is a big fan of UFC star @PaigeVanZant. The internet sure is a fun place. pic.twitter.com/wLrmQRkr7o — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 7, 2020

It seemed pretty harmless to me. After all, it was just a random observation, and it was a shade surprising when I saw Lust commenting on a VanZant hype photo. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

She responded on Twitter with an important message about women supporting women, and wrote, “I am she is gorgeous & a badass girl i admire her & many fighters how hard they train and work they put in. Not sure why it’s a surprise I’m a fan when i am clearly a fan of mma. girls should support one another, enough hate on girls for being pretty & successful on the internet.” (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

I am she is gorgeous & a badass girl i admire her & many fighters how hard they train and work they put in. Not sure why it’s a surprise I’m a fan when i am clearly a fan of mma. girls should support one another, enough hate on girls for being pretty & successful on the internet. — Kendra Lust™ (@KendraLust) January 7, 2020

Naturally, I was quick to point out that I wasn’t hating at all. As we all know, I know several porn stars, and I’m a huge UFC guy. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Hating on porn and the UFC would go against the entire empire I’ve built. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

Wasn’t hating at all. Just fun seeing worlds collide. You’re always welcome on for an interview if you ever want to talk some UFC action, successful women supporting each other or anything else. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 7, 2020

Obviously, I don’t need Kendra Lust hating me or thinking that I’m not supportive of women. I challenge anybody to find somebody with a bigger heart or open mind than I have.

I just wasn’t expecting to hop on Instagram and find the legendary adult actress in the comments. I guess you never know when worlds will collide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendra Lust™ (@kendralust) on Dec 27, 2019 at 9:05am PST

In an attempt to heal this apparent riff between Lust and myself, I’d like to formally invite her for an interview where we can talk about anything.

She can talk about the UFC, women supporting other women and anything else she’d like. It’d be a time for the ages, and another example of worlds colliding.

At the very least, I don’t need one of the most famous women alive hating me. Let’s smooth this over, Lust!