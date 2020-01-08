PREVIEW: Wisconsin Needs To Beat Illinois In Major Game

The Wisconsin Badgers need to crush Illinois when the two teams meet Wednesday.

Right now, my Badgers are absolutely rolling. We’re absolutely cruising through our schedule after big road wins over Tennessee and Ohio State. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We’re playing our best basketball right now, and that’s exactly what we need to continue doing against the Fighting Illini.

Illinois has some serious talent, and Kofi Cockburn is one of the best players in America. Make no mistake about it, Illinois is no joke.

This is going to be a battle in the trenches, but I know Wisconsin will be ready. We’re always ready to play conference games.

They don’t come much bigger than our neighbors to the south. While I respect Illinois, I certainly don’t fear them.

We’re 9-5 right now, and we’ll be 10-5 once the clock hits zero Wednesday night. You best believe that.

Tune in at 9:00 EST on BTN. It’s going to be beautiful.