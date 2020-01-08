REPORT: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Contemplating Moving To Canada, Ditching Royal Titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly contemplating a move to Canada after feeling “sidelined” by the royals.

The talks of moving are only in the preliminary phase and have not been finalized, according to a report published Wednesday by The Sun.

“It is true that Harry and Meghan will spend a fair amount of time in Canada over the next couple of months and possibly going forward too,” a source told The Sun.

“Right now they are starting talks with their family about their plans for the future,” the source added. “Those conversations are at a very early stage.”

“There is a very careful and serious process to go through which they are going to respect,” the source continued. “But it is clear they are on a different and unique path, and they are very much thinking about what the future looks like for them.” (RELATED: Meghan Markle Gives Birth To A Baby Boy)

The report also noted that the Prince and Markle could also give up their titles due to feeling “sidelined” by the royal family.

“That could include being based in Canada or the possibility of walking away from their HRH titles, although hopefully it will not come to that,” the source said.