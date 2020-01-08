REPORT: Kellen Moore ‘Leaning’ Towards Remaining As Cowboys Offensive Coordinator

It sounds like Kellen Moore will remain as the offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys going forward.

According to Mike Garafolo, Moore is “leaning” towards sticking with the Cowboys after the firing of Jason Garrett and hiring of Mike McCarthy. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This past season was his first as the OC for the Cowboys.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on Jan 7, 2020 at 10:14am PST

Moore is a very solid offensive mind. In fact, I’d even argue he’s a better X’s and O’s guy than he was an actual quarterback during his NFL career.

He’s one of the fastest rising stars in the world of coaching, and I totally understand why McCarthy would want to keep him.

When you find a young star, you generally don’t let them get away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on Dec 29, 2019 at 2:44pm PST

At the same time, if Moore does want to dip out of Dallas, he’ll have a new job in a heartbeat. There will be plenty of opportunities waiting for him in the NFL and at the college level.

Again, guys with his mind don’t struggle to find work in the world of football.

We’ll see what he decides to do, but sticking with the Cowboys would be a very early win for the Mike McCarthy regime.