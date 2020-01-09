Alex Trebek Gives Health Update, Hints At What He’ll Do After Retirement

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek revealed he has finished the second round of his chemotherapy medication.

Trebek gave a health update Wednesday during the Television Critics Association winter press tour in California, according to a report published by Fox News.

.@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Beloved @jeopardy host Alex Trebek and his wife Jean speak out to @michaelstrahan on his cancer diagnosis and their lives now. https://t.co/NvdnJzW8JA pic.twitter.com/8uSW1WG7ue — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 2, 2020



“My resistance is lower than most, of course, because of the [chemotherapy] treatments,” Trebek said. “… I have a cold that seems to be going around, but this is the second time I’ve had one in the past month and a half. They’ve gotten me off one of my chemo drugs, which were killing me.”

Trebek also reiterated that he has no plans to retire anytime soon. (RELATED: REPORT: Alex Trebek Has No Plans To Quit ‘Jeopardy!’ Amid Pancreatic Cancer Battle)

“When you’ve been hosting, there are some of you who have been doing your jobs for many years,” he added. “Some of you two or three decades. When you’ve been in the same job for that long period of time, it moves you to think at some point about retiring. Thinking about retiring and retiring are two different things.”

When asked how the game show host would be spending his time after retirement, he responded, “Drink.”

“No, I’ll work around the house,” Trebek added.

Trebek was first diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer back in March.