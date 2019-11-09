Watch The Preview For The Season 9 Finale Of ‘American Horror Story: 1984’

The final episode of “American Horror Story: 1984” season nine looks incredible.

The plot of “Final Girl,” according to FX’s YouTube description, is, “Camp Redwood draws in a lost soul looking for closure.”

Judging from the preview for the final episode of this awesome season, I think we’re in for one hell of a bloody time. (REVIEW: ‘American Horror Story: 1984’ Episode ‘Rest In Pieces’ Is An Epic Bloodbath)

Watch the preview below.

I can’t wait for Wednesday night on FX. I know I’ve said it many times, and I’ll say it again. This season of “AHS” has been absolutely outstanding.

It’s right up there with the first three seasons of the show. Emma Roberts should be proud as hell for her performance as Brooke.

She’s played a large part in the season’s success.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Horror Story (@ahsfx) on Oct 31, 2019 at 3:10pm PDT

Now, we have one final episode left, all the pieces are in place at Camp Redwood and it’s time to find out who is coming out the winner.

Given the fact the episode is titled “Final Girl,” I think there’s a high chance Brooke makes it out of this alive.

At the very least, that’s what I’m hoping for. I’m all the way team Brooke.

Tune in Wednesday night for the conclusion of the epic season.