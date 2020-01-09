Cade Mays’ Father Kevin Sues Georgia Over Finger Injury

Cade Mays is transferring from Georgia, and his dad Kevin is suing the school.

According to ESPN, Cade will transfer to Tennessee after playing in every game this past season for the Bulldogs, but that’s not where things get interesting. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cade Mays (@cadetalktoem) on Jan 1, 2020 at 11:03pm PST

Local court documents show Kevin is suing for $3 million dollars after claiming he had to get his pinky finger amputated because of an injury during a recruiting event.

The court documents provided the following description of the alleged event:

Plaintiff Kevin Mays’s right pinky finger was partially amputated as the subject’s folding chair wedged against the column. His severed finger shot across the floor. UGA Offensive Line Coach Sam Pittman [now head coach at Arkansas] picked up Plaintiff Kevin Mays’s severed finger from the floor, and it was put on ice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cade Mays (@cadetalktoem) on Oct 20, 2019 at 8:09am PDT

This sounds like something straight out of Hollywood. First, a dude is suing over a cut off finger and then his kid leaves the school.

What the hell is going on down in Athens? Cut off fingers, lawsuits, and transferring! This is absolutely absurd.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cade Mays (@cadetalktoem) on Sep 6, 2019 at 6:48pm PDT

I would love to be a fly on the wall for this upcoming court case. Imagine getting your finger cut off during a recruiting event at the very school your son spends time at playing football.

Again, this is like out of a poorly written movie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cade Mays (@cadetalktoem) on Jul 12, 2019 at 9:50am PDT

This should be a fun one to follow down in Georgia. We’ll have to see if Kevin gets his cash as his son dips to a different school at the same time.