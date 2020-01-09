Matt Rhule Doesn’t Commit To Cam Newton As The Panther’s Starting Quarterback

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule wasn’t very interested in discussing Cam Newton during his Wednesday introductory press conference.

Newton only played a couple games this season after getting hurt, and he’s been atrocious in his last several starts. That has people wondering if his time in Carolina is over. Whether it is or isn’t, the former Baylor coach isn’t tipping his hand. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Rhule said the following when asked about Newton, according to CBS Sports:

To be quite fair, I probably haven’t had a chance with regards to really any player to talk to Marty (Hurney) and Mr. (David) Tepper in terms of longterm vision. What I will say is this: I had a chance to talk to Cam yesterday and I have the utmost respect for him and what he’s done — and I loved the way he talked to me, to be quite honest. He didn’t want to talk about the past he wanted to talk about the future. Other than that, I would much rather talk to those guys and kind of get a feel for — not just Cam — but for all the players on the roster and really have a good process moving forward — for the entire roster.

Yeah, if I was Newton, I’d start getting my bags packed. I think the writing has been on the wall for a long time.

If Rhule was committed to Newton, he’d probably just say it. He wouldn’t give the media some song and dance about respect and the roster.

He’d just come out and say Newton was the guy going forward. Instead, he didn’t do that all, which is only going to open the door for more questions.

My guess is that we’ll see Newton playing for somebody else in 2020. He’s just fallen too far in my humble opinion to rehab his career in Carolina.

It’s time for a fresh start, and I’d be willing to bet Rhule feels the same way. You just can’t keep such an expensive guy on the roster when he can’t stay healthy, and hasn’t even been good when he is healthy.

I 100% expect the Panthers to choose a different path.