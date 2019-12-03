Carolina Panthers Fire Head Coach Ron Rivera

The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Ron Rivera on Tuesday.

Ian Rapoport tweeted that Rivera had been canned, but more details aren’t known at this time. The Panthers are currently 5-7. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The #Panthers have fired coach Ron Rivera. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 3, 2019

This move makes absolutely no sense to me on any level. Fire Rivera? What the hell is going on in Carolina?

The Panthers are playing without Cam Newton, the team is riding with Kyle Allen and they’ve looked very solid at times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carolina Panthers (@panthers) on Dec 1, 2019 at 9:27am PST

Why would Rivera get canned given the situation he’s in right now? Sitting at 5-7 given the circumstances is far from terrible.

Is it great? No, but it could be much worse. Rivera had done a nice job of keeping things taped together for the Panthers.

Again, Kyle Allen is playing quarterback for the team. Nobody, and I mean nobody saw that coming. What a wild day in the NFL.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carolina Panthers (@panthers) on Nov 27, 2019 at 8:41am PST

As always, the NFL is world where anything can happen, and this is a perfect example of that fact.