Kyle Allen Will Continue To Start At Quarterback For The Carolina Panthers

Quarterback Kyle Allen won’t be benched anytime soon for the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers just canned head coach Ron Rivera, and there have been plenty of questions surrounding the quarterback position, especially given the fact Cam Newton hasn’t been playing. However, Allen won’t be losing the job. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Max Henson, new OC Scott Turner said that he feels “good about Kyle” and that he’ll “continue to play” for the Panthers.

Scott Turner: “We feel good about Kyle. He’s earned the right to play and he’s going to continue to play.” — Max Henson (@PanthersMax) December 5, 2019

Sure, the Panthers have lost four games in a row, but that shouldn’t be the focus. Allen might be the guy of the future for Carolina. If they’re likely not going to the playoffs, then they should let him get as many reps as possible.

That way they can figure out what they want to do with Cam Newton, Allen and a potential guy in the draft.

Riding with Allen is 100% the correct call. Not only is he the best quarterback on the roster, but he’s also actually a very solid player.

Is he perfect? No, but he’s proven that he can play in this league. When you find a guy that can potentially be a long term starter, then you have to develop him to the best of your ability.

That’s where the Panthers are right now with Allen.

Things will get interesting in the offseason, but sticking with Allen is a smart idea.