Whose Side Are Democrats On?

On today’s podcast we discuss the continued anger Democrats are expressing over President Trump ordering the killing of Iranian terrorist mastermind Qasem Soleimani and who that appeals to in this country. Also, Iran has signaled they are content with having bombed empty buildings, The View hosts welcome a racist in “The Resistance,” and Harry and Meghan want to quit being “Royals” but not stop the perks.

For all the talk and threats, Iran does not want war with the United States. After bombing empty building in Iraq, the Iranian government has signaled that they’re content with that being the “revenge” for Soleimani’s death. This is a major victory for President Trump, which means Democrats have to find a way to spin it so people think it’s not. A gaggle of “progressive” Democrats tried to do just that at a press conference yesterday, but ended up only making themselves and their party look bad. We have the audio.

The ladies on The View welcomed “white nationalist” Richard Spencer to #TheResistance after Spencer denounced President Trump for protecting Israel. They are all a confused group of lunatics who deserve each other.

And Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to quit the “job” of being Royals, but they don’t seem to want to stop the checks. Can they have their cake and eat it too? We discuss the snowflakes and what business they might start in order to become “financially independent.”

