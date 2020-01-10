Gardner Minshew Goes Duck Hunting During Road Trip Across America

Gardner Minshew is apparently just as good at duck hunting as he is throwing footballs.

The Jacksonville Jaguars star quarterback posted an Instagram photo of himself ducking hunting during his road trip across America, and he had bagged a bunch of them. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give them all a look below.

To repeat a message I sent somebody last night, “I literally can’t make this sh*t up.” First, Minshew tears up the NFL during his rookie campaign.

Now, we’re learning that he’s a great duck hunter as well. If you’re not enjoying the first 48 hours of his road trip across America, then the problem is with you.

This has been everything I hoped for and a lot more.

When they look back in history, they are gonna be talking about three things: The discovery of fire

Invention of the submarine

This road trip@TravelcampRV | @GardnerMinshew5#JackieMoon pic.twitter.com/MtJ7iljoYi — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) January 8, 2020

I guess we really shouldn’t be too surprised that Minshew is a star duck hunter. It makes perfect sense. Hell, I’d be surprised if he didn’t know how to sling some lead.

It makes too much sense if we’re being honest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gardner Minshew (@gardnerminshew5) on Jan 6, 2020 at 3:12pm PST

I can’t wait to see what we get out of Minshew next. I’m sure it’ll be awesome.