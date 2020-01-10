Nicholas Hoult Joins Tom Cruise In The New ‘Mission: Impossible’ Movie

Nicholas Hoult will be in the new “Mission: Impossible” movie.

According to a Thursday report from The Hollywood Reporter, Hoult has been cast in the upcoming movie with Tom Cruise. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Director Christopher McQuarrie posted a photo of Hoult on Instagram confirming the news.

Say, @nicholashoult, care to raise a little hell?

This is a really good casting call for the new “M:I.” Hoult is a hell of a good actor. He was great in “Mad Max: Fury Road,” the “X-Men” films and I’ve heard great things about his performance in “Tolkien.”

The man is a rising star, and there’s no doubting it.

“Mission: Impossible” movies are known for having all-star casts, and Hoult is holding up that standard beyond any shadow of a doubt.

The man moves the needle and I can’t wait to see what he does with Cruise. As I said above, we don’t know his role yet.

If I had to lob a guess, he might be playing the heir apparent. He has a long career ahead of him, and it might be time to start grooming a replacement for Cruise.

Either way, it should be a great film!