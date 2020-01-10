Rush Drummer Neil Peart Dead At 67

Neil Peart, the drummer for the Canadian rock band Rush, died Tuesday from complications of brain cancer at 67.

Peart died in Santa Monica, California, according to family spokesperson Elliot Mintz. The media spokesperson for the band, Meg Symsyk, confirmed his death, CBC reported.

Rush was formed in August of 1968 in Toronto, Canada. The trio consists of Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, and Neil Peart. Rush became one of the most successful bands in the world, selling more than 40 million records worldwide and earning a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Dream Theater’s Mike Portnoy paid tribute to Neil Peart, “one of my greatest heroes of all time,” following news of the Rush drummer’s death https://t.co/ahYOErVykq pic.twitter.com/TRq6yVctHn — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) January 10, 2020

The band also received Canada’s highest civilian honor, Officers of the Order of Canada, as well as the country’s highest artistic honor, the Governor General’s Award. They were inducted into the Canadian Songwriter Hall of Fame in 2010 and later inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013. (RELATED: Musician Eddie Money Dead At 70 Years Old After Suffering From Numerous Health Problems)

Neil Peart is widely regarded as one of the greatest drummers of all time, and the solos he performed during Rush shows have become renowned across the globe.

In addition to being a legendary drummer, Peart has published six books and released two instructional DVDs. In 2015, he retired from the band and professional drumming.

Peart is survived by his daughter Olivia and his wife Carrie.