Selena Gomez Drops New Album ‘Rare,’ Plus Debuts New Music Video

Musician Selena Gomez released her brand new album on Friday alongside a music video for her single “Rare.”

Fans, including myself, have been waiting patiently for an album from Gomez since she released “Revival” in 2017. The album has been four years in the making and you can tell. Gomez pours emotion into every song on this album and I’m so happy to be able to listen to it.

“HERE IT IS!!! My album is officially out in the universe.. thank you for the souls that worked on this with me,” she captioned a photo announcing the release. “Now it’s yours. Hope you like it.” (RELATED: Selena Gomez Releases Album Preview And It’s Everything Fans Have Ever Wanted)

I like it. Each song could be dubbed the dance song of the summer, but each still includes so much raw emotion.

My top five songs, in no particular order, include:

“Rare”

“Crowded Room”

“Cut You Off”

“A Sweeter Place (feat. Kid Cudi)”

“Vulnerable”

Not only did she hand us an album with 13 tracks on it, she also debuted the music video that accompanies the song “Rare.” It’s beautiful and ethereal. The video emphasizes the idea that Gomez is rare and special. It fits perfectly with the lyrics of the song.

The whole album really shows Gomez’s transformation over the past four years. She’s gone through some real sh*t, including a kidney transplant and her lupus diagnosis.

“The album is all about where I am now and where I’m going,” Gomez told Ryan Seacrest back in November.

I’m excited to be following Gomez to see where she’s going next.