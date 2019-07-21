Selena Gomez Turns 27 Years Old

July 22 is Selena Gomez’s birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of her greatest looks.

Selena Gomez is an American actress and singer born in Texas. Gomez began her career in 2001 at 9 years old. She performed on “Barney And Friends” for two years. After “Barney And Friends” she grabbed roles in “Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over” and “Walker, Texas Ranger: Trial By Fire.”

She began her Disney career in 2006 when she guest starred on “The Suite Life Of Zach And Cody.” She then played a small role in “Hannah Montana” before grabbing the lead role of Alex Russo in “Wizards Of Waverly Place.” (RELATED: Selena Gomez Releases New Single With Tainey, J Balvin, And Benny Blanco)

Gomez has starred in movies such as “Horton Hears A Who!” “Another Cinderella Story” and “Princess Protection Program.”

Gomez did some work with music during her Disney career, but her singing career really took off in 2015 with the release of “Good For You,” “Bad Liar,” “It Ain’t Me” and “Fetish.”