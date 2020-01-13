Supermodel Gigi Hadid Among Dozens Who Arrives For Jury Duty In Harvey Weinstein Sex Assault Trial

Supermodel Gigi Hadid was just one of dozens of people who arrived for possible jury duty Monday in Harvey Weinstein’s rape and sexual assault trial in New York City.

The 24-year-old Victoria’s Secret model walked into Judge James Burke’s courtroom alongside other New Yorkers who had been tapped to serve potential jury duty in the disgraced movie mogul’s trial, per the New York Daily News. (RELATED: Judge Reportedly Scolds Harvey Weinstein Mid-Trial For Using His Cellphone)

The lingerie model raised her hand when jurors were asked if anyone knew the defendant. Hadid told Burke, “I have met the defendant,” before explaining that she felt she could still judge the merits of the case impartially. (RELATED: Harvey Weinstein Indicted On New Sex Crime Charges In Los Angeles As New York Trial Begins)

The supermodel then raised her hand a second time when asked if anyone knew any of the potential witnesses that could be called during the trial. (RELATED: ‘My Work Has Been Forgotten’: Harvey Weinstein Laments About His Disgraced Movie Career After Sexual Misconduct Allegations)

“I have met Salma Hayek and possibly Ryan Beatty,” the lingerie model shared. “I think I’m still able to keep an open mind on the facts.”

Jury selection entered its fifth day on Monday as more than 100 people have already filled out questionnaires about their backgrounds and ability to be impartial in the case, per Variety magazine.

Weinstein is facing a total of five counts of rape and sexual assault and faces life in prison if convicted.

This all comes following numerous other sexual assault and misconduct allegations against Weinstein by dozens of women, some including Hollywood stars like Ashley Judd, which sparked the #MeToo movement.