Judge Reportedly Scolds Harvey Weinstein Mid-Trial For Using His Cellphone

Disgraced director Harvey Weinstein’s trial has reportedly not gotten off to the greatest start after he was reprimanded for cellphone use.

Weinstein appeared in the courtroom Tuesday, where he received multiple warnings about phone use only five minutes into the trial, according to a tweet from NY Daily News reporter Molly Crane-Newman.

Weinstein got a scolding from Judge Burke just 5 mins into the first day of trial for using his phone—despite repeated warnings not to. “Mr. Weinstein…is this really the way that you want to land up in jail for the rest of your life…by texting and violating a court order?” — Molly Crane-Newman (@molcranenewman) January 7, 2020

“Mr. Weinstein…is this really the way that you want to land up in jail for the rest of your life…by texting and violating a court order?” the judge said, Crane-Newman reported.

Weinstein’s trial began Monday, hours before he was indicted on brand new sex crime charges in Los Angeles. He is currently on trial for two counts of predatory sexual assault, one count of criminal sexual acts, and two counts of rape. He faces life in prison.

The new indictment accused Weinstein of raping a woman and sexually assaulting another back in 2013. (RELATED: Harvey Weinstein Indicted On New Sex Crime Charges In Los Angeles As New York Trial Begins)

Despite the new charges, the movie director has maintained his innocence, claiming any sex was consensual.

“I am expecting the truth to be told and the facts to be fully explored, and yes, I am expecting to be fully exonerated,” Weinstein told Fox News before the trial began.

“The past two years, especially with the onset of my medical issues, have been overwhelming, filled with soul searching and an abundance of self-awareness,” he continued. “I want to spend more time with my children to be a better father, and to be more patient and attentive to others around me.”