Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Definitely Look Like They Are Back Together

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik fans have a lot of reason to celebrate after the two were spotted out and about in New York City over the weekend on multiple dates.

The 24-year-old Victoria’s Secret model and former member of One Direction were first photographed together walking arm and arm Saturday night after the lingerie model‘s mom, Yolanda’s, birthday party, per Page Six in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Hailey Bieber Explains Why She Felt ‘Inferior’ To Models Like Gigi Hadid And Kendall Jenner)

Sources told the outlet Malik accompanied his ex to the party along with Bella Hadid and her brother Anwar’s girlfriend, Dua Lipa. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

After the party the two were seen locked arm and arm as they headed to the supermodel’s apartment with Bella and the pop star.

Then on Sunday night, the two were photographed together again out and about to celebrate 27-year-old singer’s birthday, per Yahoo.com.

The popular couple first sparked rumors in November that they were back together after taking a break from each other following their most recent split in November 2018. However, at the time, sources would only say that they were talking.

“They went through a phase where they took time apart and weren’t communicating at all, but they have been in touch recently,” a source told E! News. “She is supportive of him. They chat here and there, but it’s been casual.”

“They are definitely not getting back together, but are on good terms right now,” the source added at the time.

As previously reported, the supermodel and Malik first sparked relationship rumors back in 2015 before making a public announcement that they were calling it off in March of last year. A few months later reports surfaced that they had rekindled their relationship before they split again in November.