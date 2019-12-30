Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Spark Romance Rumors

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have once again sparked romance rumors after she posted a message on social media mentioning her ex’s-mother’s special recipe for pasta salad.

“Sunday in the kitchen: about to marinate the chicken for one of my favorites!!! @mammamalik’s Chicken Curry Pasta Salad,” the 24-year-old Victoria’s Secret model wrote on her Instagram Story, per E! News in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Hailey Bieber Explains Why She Felt ‘Inferior’ To Models Like Gigi Hadid And Kendall Jenner)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Nov 14, 2019 at 3:03pm PST

“(Hopefully she’ll share the receipt with the world one day),” she added. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

And in response, the former One Direction member‘s mom, reposted Gigi’s picture and it got fans all excited and convinced the two are once again dating.

“I’m telling you #Zigi is happening again,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “I’m happy.”

It all comes after reports surfaced last month that the two were finally speaking again after taking a break from each other following their most recent split in November 2018.

“They went through a phase where they took time apart and weren’t communicating at all, but they have been in touch recently,” a source told E! News. “She is supportive of him. They chat here and there, but it’s been casual.”

“They are definitely not getting back together, but are on good terms right now,” the source added at the time.

As previously reported, the supermodel and Malik first sparked relationship rumors back in 2015 before making a public announcement that they were calling it off in March of last year. A few months later reports surfaced that they had rekindled their relationship before they split again in November.