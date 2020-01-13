Showtime’s ‘Shameless’ Will End After 11th Season

Showtime announced “Shameless” will be renewed for another season, but will end there.

The final season will be the 11th season of the hit comedy, according to a report published Monday by Entertainment Tonight. The announcement was made during the Television Critics Association press tour.

“The characters of ‘Shameless’ have brought Showtime viewers more laughs and tears and pure enjoyment than any program in our history,” President of Entertainment Gary Levine said. “While we are sad to bid the Gallaghers farewell, we couldn’t be more confident in the ability of showrunner John Wells, his writing team and this great cast to bring our series to its appropriately ‘Shameless’ conclusion.” (RELATED: Kelly Clarkson’s Daytime Talk Show Renewed For Second Season)

“Shameless” first debuted in 2011 and quickly became the network’s number one comedy. The show is also the network’s longest-running series and has the youngest viewers of any Showtime series. The show brings in 5.7 million average viewers weekly, ET reported.

I’m sad to see this show end. It could have had a couple more seasons in it. “Shameless” was one of those shows that could make any situation you were going through better with its comedy.

I’m intrigued to see if Showtime can pull off another show geared to a younger audience. I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.