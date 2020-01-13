‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Earns $989.6 Million Globally

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” has inched closer to the $1 billion dollar mark at the box office.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film hit $989.6 million globally this past weekend, which means it’s 100% going to cross $1 billion. (REVIEW: ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Is A Solid Conclusion To An Epic Saga)

The amount of money “TROS” has made globally is nothing short of shocking. After decades and decades of buildup, fans finally got the conclusion we’ve waited for.

Whether you loved the ending or hated it (I gave it a 7/10), there’s no question people showed up in large numbers to watch it unfold.

Most movies are lucky to break even. “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is just out here stacking up cash.

It’s going to be very interesting to see where the final “TROS” numbers end up. The $1 billion mark is going to be crossed at any day.

At this point, it’s about how much extra money it can stack up. At this point, it’s all gravy.

For all of you who have seen the movie, sound off in the comments with your thoughts. I really liked it. Was it perfect? No, but “The Rise of Skywalker” was a solid ending to an epic saga.