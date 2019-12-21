REVIEW: ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Is A Solid Conclusion To An Epic Saga

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” lived up to my expectations.

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SOME MINOR SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU HAVEN’T SEEN THE MOVIE YET.

As you read above, there are going to be some minor spoilers. I’m not telling you guys everything because I think fans of “Star Wars” deserve to experience it on their own. (REVIEW: ‘The Mandalorian‘ On Disney+ Is A Must Watch Show For ‘Star Wars’ Fans)

Having said that, “The Rise of Skywalker” is an emotional rollercoaster on the back half of the film. After all, it’s been more than 40 years in the making.

I’d also like to point out how I said it lived up to my expectations. I didn’t say it was an excellent film. That’s an important distinction to make.

Obviously, nothing will ever be as good as the original trilogy. Once we accept that we can begin to love the new movies for what they are.

I’d say “TROS” is probably the best of the last there. In one of the spoilers I’ll give you, Palpatine returns. It seems like the people in charge decided that fans had enough of the cheap antics, and wanted to return to the well.

Palpatine enters the scene with very little explanation, but it’s okay. We finally got a villain we deserved. I’ll also say this, I loved the conclusions for all the main characters. I won’t tell you what they are, but I think fans are going to love them.

“TROS” was more than 40 years in the making, and it feels weird knowing the saga of Luke Skywalker and everything in his orbit is over.

At the end of the day, it was a hell of a ride, and I hope you all enjoyed it as much as I have ever since I was a little kid.

I’m not sure we’ll ever see something like “Star Wars” again. We should appreciate it for what it was, and recognize, while not perfect, it was a solid conclusion.