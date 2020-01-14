Houston Quarterback D’Eriq King Enters The Transfer Portal, Will He Go To Arkansas?

Houston quarterback D’Eriq King is leaving the Cougars.

The Heisman caliber dual-threat quarterback tweeted late Monday night that he was in the transfer portal, and it was "best for me and my family!"

I’ve entered the portal I think it’s best for me and my family! — King (@DeriqKing_) January 14, 2020

Well, I think we all saw this coming. Even though there were reports King would stay with Houston after redshirting this season.

It was clear the moment he took a redshirt that he wasn’t going to stick around and keep playing for the Cougars.

That was incredibly obvious.

Don’t be surprised if he takes a hard look at Arkansas after the Razorbacks hired Kendal Briles to be their new OC.

Briles coached King for a season at Houston, and the star quarterback balled out under his leadership.

Arkansas desperately needs some help at the quarterback position. King could be the perfect fit, and he’d be back with his former coach.

I’m not saying it’s a guarantee, but I’m saying it makes a ton of sense for the former Houston gunslinger to end up in Fayetteville.

We’ll see where he lands, but I think Arkansas is the early favorite.