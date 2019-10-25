Houston Pulls Off Awesome Fake Punt On 4th And 12 Against SMU

Houston might have lost to SMU 34-31 on Thursday night, but they had a fake punt for the ages.

The Cougars converted on a 4th and 12 about halfway through the third quarter. The punter acted like the ball had been snapped high and to the right of him. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

In reality, it was snapped to a guy in the backfield, who could have walked through the hole in front of him. The entire play was made even better because legendary NFL punter Pat McAfee was on the call.

Watch the incredible play below.

When it comes to fake punts, it really doesn't get much better than that at all. The fact McAfee was on the call just makes it even better.

If you're going to pull a fake punt, then you can't beat the most entertaining punter being on the mic when it happens.

If you’re going to pull a fake punt, then you can’t beat the most entertaining punter being on the mic when it happens.

Find someone who loves you as much as Pat McAfee loved that Prater fake.pic.twitter.com/3mI0FcUl4Z — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) December 30, 2018

You also have to give mad props to the punter. He sold that fake beyond a doubt. When I watched it for the first time, I thought the ball sailed right over his head.

Clearly, the defense thought the same.

Houston might not have won the game, but the Cougars certainly had the most entertaining moment of the action.

I’m glad to see Dana Holgorsen is at least having some fun during this tough season.