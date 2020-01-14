Odell Beckham Jr. Caught Handing Out Money To LSU Players After National Championship Game

Cleveland Browns superstar receiver and former LSU player Odell Beckham Jr. was caught on camera handing out money to Tigers players following LSU’s 42-25 victory Monday night over Clemson in the national championship game.

WATCH:

OBJ handing wads of cash to LSU players on the field after the National Championship pic.twitter.com/QVmebrjpPy — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) January 14, 2020

In the video, Beckham could be seen handing cash to junior wide receiver Justin Jefferson and junior wide receiver Jontre Kirklin. Jefferson is expected to be one of the top receivers taken in the 2020 NFL Draft, and is expected to go pro. Kirklin is a little known receiver who caught two passes the entire season. (RELATED: Clemson Upsets Alabama To Start Their Own Dynasty)

Possibly trying to head off the NCAA, LSU is now claiming that the money Beckham handed out was fake, according to The Advocate.

Beckham is very open about his LSU pride, and has been very generous towards the current crop of Tigers, gifting LSU players Beats headphones. However, handing out cash (or fake cash) is going to raise some eyebrows, even if Beckham’s intentions were good.

Do you believe LSU’s story that the cash was fake?

