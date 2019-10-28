LSU Scores Major Commitment From A Guy With Laugh-Out-Loud Funny Name

LSU picked up a football recruit Monday from a guy that will, if nothing else, have the best name in the game.

The Tigers scored a commitment from class of 2022 wide receiver De’Coldest Crawford, an in-state kid from Shreveport, Louisiana. (RELATED: SEC Week 8 Preview And Predictions: Trap Game Saturday)

“I’ve always dreamed of playing college football,” Crawford said. “I would also like to thank everyone for believing in me and pushing me to be a better man. With that being said, I am finally announcing that I will be 1000% committed to Louisiana State University. #GoTigers.”

Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron has things rolling in the Bayou right now as his Tigers prepare to face Alabama in a couple weeks, in what will be the biggest matchup of the 2019 college football season. (RELATED: Why Alabama Will Win The 2019 National Championship)

Landing Crawford gives Coach O even more momentum on the recruiting trail and the opportunity to coach up a player who will have one of the greatest names in all of sports.