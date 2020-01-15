Adam Schiff Was An Answer On Jeopardy — And Despite Impeachment, No One Recognized Him

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff was an answer on Wednesday night’s “Jeopardy,” and no one knew who he was.

In spite of the fact that Schiff has been at the helm of public impeachment proceedings for weeks — quickly stretching into months — none of the contestants on the popular game show were able to name him.

Adam Schiff was an answer on Jeopardy today. Not a single person knew who he was. pic.twitter.com/SQObAMzxw7 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 16, 2020

Host Alex Trebek showed Schiff’s photo and gave the clue — “1/53rd of California’s House delegation is this Intelligence Committee chairman” — and the time expired before any of the three contestants were able to come up with his name. (RELATED: Michael Avenatti Was A ‘Jeopardy!’ Question — And No One Knew The Answer)

After countless TV interviews, Sunday show appearances, and leading the impeachment inquiry on cable news networks for hours upon hours, nobody knew who Adam Schiff was on Jeopardy tonight. Think the American people are focused on impeachment? Think again. #StopTheMadness pic.twitter.com/2Ejm6wRuK9 — Mike Joyce (@mjoyce317) January 16, 2020

Embattled former Stormy Daniels attorney Michael Avenatti suffered a similar fate when he was an answer on the same game show last November — and none of the contestants were able to name him either.