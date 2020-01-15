EXCLUSIVE: ’68 Whiskey’ Star Sam Keeley Breaks Down Starring In The Paramount Network Show

“68 Whiskey” star Sam Keeley spoke with me about the new Paramount Network show, and fans will want to listen.

Keeley, who plays Roback, broke down the training done for the show, the advisors who were involved, what made him drawn to “68 Whiskey,” and much more.

I can promise you that if you’re a fan of Paramount Network, you’re not going to want to miss his comments ahead of the premiere Wednesday night.

Listen to it all below.

For those of you who haven’t already listened to our interview with Jeremy Tardy, I’d encourage you to also do that.

Jeremy, who plays Roback’s sidekick in the show, also had some really fun insight on what to expect in the weeks ahead.

You can watch that one below.

Trust me, I had the opportunity to catch “68 Whiskey,” and I can promise that you’re not going to want to miss it.

The Paramount Network show has a great blend of humor, seriousness, darkness and action.

Check it out tonight at 10:00 EST on the Paramount Network!