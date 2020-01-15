Investigation Discovery Greenlights Series On Jeffrey Epstein’s Death

True crime network Investigation Discovery is coming out with a new series about the death of accused pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

ID reportedly has interviews with Epstein’s business partners, medical examiners and will show forensic information plus old footage, according to a report published Wednesday by Page Six.

“This story has everything: famous names, wealth, sex, tragedy and suicide — or murder,” Henry Schleiff, President of Investigation Discovery, told the outlet.

“ID will seek to provide viewers with additional new information — and, perhaps, answers,” he added.

The Epstein story will be the first special of an on-going anthology for the network called “Who Killed…”

The news comes after ABC aired it’s own special on the accused child sex trafficker, “Truth And Lies: Jeffrey Epstein” in early January. The special focused on Epstein’s accusers and was followed by an eight-part podcast series. (RELATED: ABC News To Air Two-Hour Special About Jeffrey Epstein In January)

“His accusers open up with emotional accounts of the abuse they endured and about their lives now,” the description of the special said, via News Observer. “The documentary will feature material from a 2003 interview in which Epstein discusses his life, and material from deposition tapes of Epstein and his alleged co-conspirators.

“ABC says the program will get into Epstein’s life and background, including how he made his money; his decades of abusing young girls; and the federal sex trafficking charges he faced before he died,” the description added.

Epstein was facing child sex trafficking charges before he was found dead in his jail cell on Aug. 10.