‘I Was Kind Of A Mess’: Selena Gomez Reveals Her Mental State While Writing ‘Lose You To Love Me’

Selena Gomez opened up about her mental health and admitted she was “kind of a mess” while writing her hit “Lose You To Love Me,” but has since healed.

“When I wrote the song ‘Lose You to Love Me,’ I was kind of a mess,” the 27-year-old singer shared with Billboard magazine in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Report: Selena Gomez Takes Break From Spotlight Following Justin Bieber Breakup)

“It was really difficult for me,” she added of the song that many can’t help but notice its connection to her high-profile past romances. “And by the time we shot the music video at the end of the year, it had a completely different meaning, and it was so freeing.”

Gomez continued, “It was actually fun for me — I think, because I let it go, it actually meant that I let it go within myself as well. And I couldn’t have asked for a better way to close a chapter in my life.” (RELATED: Report: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Tied Knot After 2-Month Engagement)

The “Wolves” hitmaker then talked about how working on this new album “Rare” was terrifying, but necessary because she was done being “afraid” of putting out her thoughts and feelings.

“I’ve said this before, but I used to be terrified of saying anything,” Selena explained. “I would find myself protecting people that never protected me or cared for me. And I wouldn’t want to say the wrong thing, and I wouldn’t want people to think that I had any other motive, other than just being a kind person — though that is who I am and I am proud of that.”

“I was just done, you know,” she added. “Just done being silent, and I felt like I deserved to have a moment for myself, after going through so much, and throwing that all into this album. It wasn’t even a thought in my mind that I was doing the wrong thing.”

Gomez continued, “I think I got to a place where I just said, this is what I’m gonna do and I’m not gonna be afraid of it. And people might react however they might react, but I know that I’m proud of putting out the music that I did with the content that it has, because I want nothing more than to relate to people — and I want them to know that they’re not alone, and that all of these feelings are completely normal.”