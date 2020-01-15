Joe Burrow Played National Championship Game With Serious Rib Injury

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow revealed Wednesday that he played the second half of LSU’s 42-25 national championship game win over Clemson with a serious rib injury.

The Heisman trophy winner told Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take podcast that while he didn’t break any ribs as had been feared, he “tore some cartilage in my ribs.”

Burrow suffered the injury on a late first half touchdown pass he threw to Thaddeus Moss, but was still able to light up the elite Clemson defense and cap his historic season with a College Football Championship game MVP. (RELATED: Odell Beckham Jr. Caught Handing Out Money To LSU Players After National Championship Game)

During his appearance on the podcast, Burrow also discussed his wild night in New Orleans following LSU’s first national championship win since 2007. Burrow, of course, was seen smoothly lighting up a cigar in the Tigers’ locker room following the game.

“It’s overcoming my violent hangover right now. I’m getting pretty old,” Burrow said.

Burrow will almost certainly be the number one overall pick in April’s NFL Draft, and it doesn’t sound like this injury will prevent him from becoming a Cincinnati Bengal this Spring. The fact that Burrow was able to dominate a great defense with a serious rib injury on the sport’s biggest stage is further evidence of his greatness.

Burrow just completed the greatest season in college football history, and I have no doubt he will light up the NFL for years to come. Even as a diehard Alabama fan, I can’t help but root for this guy.

Congrats Joe!