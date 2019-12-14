LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Wins The Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has won the Heisman Trophy.

Burrow, who has taken the college football world by storm, was crowned the Heisman winner Saturday night during the ceremony in New York. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He takes home the trophy after leading LSU to a perfect 13-0 record and the number one seed in the playoff.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Burrow (@joe_burrow10) on Dec 8, 2019 at 9:34am PST

It’s hard to argue against this decision from the Heisman voters. As I’ve said before, I think Justin Fields deserved a little more love, but Burrow has had an unreal season.

He took a pedestrian LSU offense and turned it into one of the most dominant in all of college football.

Burrow also comes off as a very nice guy. You always love to see guys like that succeed. It’s easy to cheer for somebody when they’re doing things the right way.

He’s a star quarterback in the SEC, and he’s a good dude. What more could you ever ask for?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Burrow (@joe_burrow10) on Nov 10, 2019 at 4:35pm PST

Props to Burrow for joining the most exclusive group in sports. He’s absolutely earned his spot.