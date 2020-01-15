Chief Justice Roberts Brings ‘Ok Boomer’ To The Supreme Court

Chief Justice John Roberts brought one of the most popular Gen-Z quips into the halls of the Supreme Court building Wednesday, asking whether “ok boomer” could constitute age discrimination in the workplace.
“OK Boomer,” Roberts asked. “Is that actionable?”
During oral arguments this morning in a workplace bias case, Chief Justice Roberts asked whether saying “Ok boomer” would be sufficient to show age discrimination. #SCOTUS pic.twitter.com/BKzK0xiHIt
— Kevin Daley ???? (@KevinDaleyDC) January 15, 2020
“So calling somebody a ‘Boomer’ and considering them for a position would be actionable?” Roberts continued.
“If the decision makers are sitting around the table and they say, ‘we’ve got Candidate A who’s 35’ and ‘we’ve got Candidate B who’s 55 and is a Boomer’ — and is probably tired and you know, doesn’t have a lot of computer skills, I think that absolutely would be actionable. ” (RELATED: Lawyers Will Ask Supreme Court To End Mandatory Membership, Financial Support Of State Bars)
Roberts let the line of questioning end there. His comment comes days before the chief justice is due to preside over President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate.