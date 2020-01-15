Chief Justice Roberts Brings ‘Ok Boomer’ To The Supreme Court

Chief Justice John Roberts brought one of the most popular Gen-Z quips into the halls of the Supreme Court building Wednesday, asking whether “ok boomer” could constitute age discrimination in the workplace.

“OK Boomer,” Roberts asked. “Is that actionable?”

(RELATED: Clarence Thomas Pans Joe Biden, ’91 Confirmation Hearing In Documentary) Once the laughter subsided, Roman Martinez, the lawyer at the stand, responded “Well if the speech in the workplace….calling someone ‘Boomer’ or saying unflattering things about them in age, when considering them for a position, then yes of course.”